Robertine M. McGee

Robertine M. McGee Obituary
Robertine M. McGee
CANTON - Robertine M. McGee, 90, of Canton passed away at 10:24 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Clayberg Nursing Home in Cuba.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL, where a visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The Rev. Monroe Bailey will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, IL.
To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 3 to June 5, 2019
