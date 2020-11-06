Roberto Garza Salazar

PEORIA - Roberto Garza Salazar, 60, of Round Hill, VA, peacefully transitioned to heaven on Oct. 27, 2020.

He was born April 12, 1960 in Peoria, IL to Ramon Salazar and Margaret Ausmus. Roberto believed deeply in the importance of family and is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan (Gaines) Salazar, his daughters, Misty (and Frank) Mashione, Elisa (and James) Head and Jade Salazar, his granddaughters, Kaleigh and Kassie Mashione and Alex and Taylor Head, his siblings, Ramon (and Michelle) Salazar, Marta Salazar, Raul (and Eleanor) Salazar, Todd King, Penny (Thomas) Winters, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Ramon Salazar and his stepmother Sandra Salazar, as well as, his brother Joe Thomas.

Roberto accomplished so much in his time here on Earth. He graduated from Woodruff High School in Peoria, IL. Roberto joined the Army to begin a journey of travel and adventure. He proudly served as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, serving in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. After his retirement from the Army, he began a long career in the intelligence community. Roberto enjoyed listening to music, gardening, and enjoying the views from his yard.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Fayetteville State University in Visual Arts, and a Master's of Science from Johns Hopkins University in Intelligence Analysis.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store