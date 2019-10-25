|
Robertta Marliere
LACON - Robertta Jo Ann (Baker) Marliere, "Bobbi Jo", 53, of Lacon, IL, passed away in the presence of her mother, the morning of October 21, 2019, at the University Of Chicago Hospital in Chicago, IL during her battle with Leukemia. She was a hair stylist at Hair Masters Unlimited since 1996. Bobbi was diagnosed with atypical Leukemia (aCML) with a P53 mutation in March, 2019.
Bobbi Jo was born January 22, 1966 in Pekin, IL to Terry and Christine (Stringer) Baker of Henry, IL. She was preceded in death by her father, Terry Baker, grandparents, Robert and Wanetta (Hurd) Stringer and Robert and Dorothy (Walker) Baker and her uncle Tim Baker. Surviving is her mother, Chris Baker; daughter, Elizabeth (Andrew) Crilly; grandson, Hunter Crilly; aunts, Connie Stachewicz and Candy Stringer; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Bobbi Jo will be remembered with a graveside service at the Henry Cemetery on November 2, 2019, at 2:00 pm; officiated by the Reverend Will Meachum. The family would like to invite all to the services and a dinner that will be provided at the Henry United Methodist Church following the service to commemorate and celebrate the life that was taken too soon. Memorials may be made to The ARK, Lacon, IL. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019