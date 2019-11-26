Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin A. Zimmerman


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin A. Zimmerman Obituary
Robin A. Zimmerman
PEKIN - Robin A. Zimmerman, 62, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 8:31 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, in the emergency room at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Robin was born on December 16, 1956, in Peoria to Robert W. and Donna (DeBoer) Shepler. She married William Zimmerman on May 20, 1978, in Pekin.
Her parents and one brother, Robert Shepler, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her husband, Bill of Pekin; one son, Brandon (Brittney) Zimmerman of Pekin; one daughter, Breanna Zimmerman of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Keagan, Kaleb, Cameron, Collin Zimmerman, Kaydence, Kylee and Jerry DeForest III; and one sister, Karen Shepler of Peoria.
Robin was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked as a Medical Office Assistant at Ruskusky Foot & Ankle Clinic for 15 years. She enjoyed golfing, crafting and taking trips to Florida. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Michael Andrejek as Celebrant. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -