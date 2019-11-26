|
Robin A. Zimmerman
PEKIN - Robin A. Zimmerman, 62, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 8:31 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, in the emergency room at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Robin was born on December 16, 1956, in Peoria to Robert W. and Donna (DeBoer) Shepler. She married William Zimmerman on May 20, 1978, in Pekin.
Her parents and one brother, Robert Shepler, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her husband, Bill of Pekin; one son, Brandon (Brittney) Zimmerman of Pekin; one daughter, Breanna Zimmerman of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Keagan, Kaleb, Cameron, Collin Zimmerman, Kaydence, Kylee and Jerry DeForest III; and one sister, Karen Shepler of Peoria.
Robin was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked as a Medical Office Assistant at Ruskusky Foot & Ankle Clinic for 15 years. She enjoyed golfing, crafting and taking trips to Florida. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Michael Andrejek as Celebrant. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
