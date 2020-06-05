Robin Dee McElfresh
PEORIA - Robin Dee McElfresh, 59, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. She was born on May 7, 1961 in Avon, Illinois to Emile Theodore and Gloria Jean (Poff) Paquin. She married James I McElfresh on September 1, 2007 in Peoria, Illinois.
Robin is survived by her husband, James; two children, Terra Duhs of Bartonville, Illinois and Timothy Duhs of Canton, Illinois; two stepdaughters, Kara (Josh) Hamilton of Bartonville, Illinois and Jenna (Jeremy) Hamilton of Washington, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Alissa, Cody, Katelyn, Cash, Anika, Nora and Saige and 2 great grandchildren; eight siblings, Kari (John) Stout of Peoria Heights, Illinois, Robert Kendall of New Windsor, Illinois, Debra Townsend of North Pekin, Illinois, Rick Paquin of Canton, Illinois, Ron Paquin of Marshall, Minnesota, Lori (Mario) Jordan of Gainesville, Georgia, David Paquin of Marion, Indiana and Ted (Karla) Paquin of Ft. Myers, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Robin worked earlier as a Respiratory Therapist for several years in the Galesburg area. She enjoyed camping and traveling to Florida during the winters. She loved spending time with her family and her dog, "Avery".
Private family services will be held and cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.