Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Robin E. Dozard


1953 - 2020
Robin E. Dozard Obituary
Robin E. Dozard
PEORIA - Robin E. Dozard, 66, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on June 17, 1953, in Peoria to Leonard and Dorothy (Bruce) Dozard. He married Kathleen Owens in Peoria. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2002. Also preceding him in death were his parents and 3 brothers.
He is survived by his children, Doug (Tammy) McKenrick of Bellevue, Michelle (Jeff) Maccanelli of Farmington, Aaron (Elaine) McKenrick of Peoria, Sky (Mellisa) McKenrick of Spring Bay, Kristy Meyer of Marquette Heights and Amber Burkhardt of East Peoria; 21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters; 4 brothers; and dear close friend, Mandy Massey.
Robin was employed at Vonachen Industrial Supply and Peoria Roofing Company for many years. He attended Victory Baptist Church and was a member of the Eagles Club.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Pastor Ken Linder will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robin's name to the .
Online condolences to Robin's family made be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
