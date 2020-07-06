1/1
Robin Meyer
TREMONT - Robin W. Meyer, 83, of Tremont died at 6:18 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Pekin Manor in Pekin.
She was born on May 10, 1937, in Cook County, IL, to Edwin C. and Joy Bacon Witwer of Niles, MI. She married Robert B. Beyer on February 3, 1962, in Niles, MI, and he survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Valerie (James) Moore of Tremont; three grandsons; and her twin brother, Scott Witwer of Niles, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one infant daughter.
She made Cursillo in 1976 in Peoria, was a member of Rebecca Circle at First English Lutheran Church and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where services will be held after Covid-19 restrictions allow.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Tremont Rescue 702 or a charity of the donor's choice.
To read full obituary or to express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
