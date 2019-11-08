|
|
Rod Adye
PEKIN - Rod Lance Adye, 62, of Rowlett, Texas, passed away at 10:48 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.
Born Dec. 31, 1956 in Davenport, Iowa to Daniel R. and Helen "Mickey" (Stockman) Adye, he married Anna Babette Asebedo on June 3, 2013 in Rockwall, Texas. She survives.
Also surviving are one sister, Rhonda L. Adye of Pekin; one nephew, Michael Adye of Korea; two nieces, Tifanny (Grant) Hackney of Deer Creek and Taylor (Dean) Kirby of Peoria, Ariz. and three grand nieces and nephews, Lauren, Luca and Lincoln Hackney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ricky Lyn Adye and one sister, Robin Lee Boyles Adye. Rod had a close bond with his siblings and with Ricky's passing away on the same date 18 years earlier, the family knows it was Ricky who came back for him.
Rod last worked maintenance for Valspar Paint Company.
A simple man, Rod loved music and his guitars. He also loved his Harley's and his pets and enjoyed ice cream, sweets and watching tv.
Private inurnment will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton. No services or visitation are planned. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019