Rodger D. Cowser
LAURA - Rodger D. Cowser, 93, of Laura passed away at 1:10 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington.
Rodger was born on December 20, 1925, in Peoria, the son of Delbert A. and Eva (Doll) Cowser. He married Annetta Heller on January 21, 1951. She survives.
Also surviving are six children, Stephen (Charlotte) Cowser of Bradford, Vonnie Patterson of Peoria, Marc (Carol J.) Cowser of Tiskilwa, Andy (Carol L.) Cowser of Laura, Paula (Shannon) Hayes of Kell and Darin (Susan) Cowser of Peoria; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Phyllis Gessel of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Nicholas Patterson and Michael Cowser.
Rodger worked as a life-long farmer and lay-minister for over 40 years. He was a member of the Laura United Methodist Church, and preached 2000 messages from 200 pulpits, including the Sinnett Chapel in rural Cuba, IL, and the Rozetta Baptist Church in rural Oquawka. He was a member of the Peoria County Farm Bureau and former Princeville school board member. He was a Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, and loved fishing and flying RC planes.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Rev. Greg Grindinger and the Rev. Angela Fleming will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, with an additional visitation an hour prior to the funeral, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Millbrook Glendale Cemetery in Elmore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Laura United Methodist Church or Peoria Rescue Ministries.
Condolences may be left for Rodger's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019