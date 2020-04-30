|
Rodney D. Smith Sr.
PEORIA - Rodney Smith Sr. of Peoria, Illinois passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 under the care of hospice.
Rod was born January 25, 1929 to Gerald and Kathryn (Scott) Smith. After graduation from Manual High School, Rod enlisted in the United States Army where he served overseas in the Korean War. Upon returning from the war, Rod married Lorraine (Baer) Smith. Rod went on to work in logistics at Caterpillar for 32 years before retiring and then working as a golf marshal for the Peoria Park District at Kellogg Golf Course.
Rod is survived by a son, Rod (Janet) Smith Jr. of Dunlap, Illinois; grandson Joel Kuecks of Sammamish, Washington; granddaughters Stephanie Welch of Mill Creek, Washington and Samantha (Morgan) Mooberry of Pekin, Illinois; great-grandchildren Jael and Ainsley Diltz-Welch and Garrett Mooberry; and sister Barbara Smith of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lorraine, his parents, sister and two brothers.
Rod was an active member of Mt. Olive Missionary Church for most of his life. He enjoyed golfing, sweets and watching old Westerns. He also owned and loved many German Shepherds throughout his life. He lived a long life and will be dearly missed by his loved ones.
Private internment planned at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria, Illinois. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020