Rodney "Rod" Hill
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Rodney "Rod" J. Hill, 73, of Peoria Heights, passed into eternity with the Lord God on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his home in Peoria Heights.
He was born August 21, 1946 in Montgomery County, IL to Melvin and Reba (Atteberry) Hill. He married Janice Cox November 16, 1964 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Greg (Sherry) Hill of Peoria Heights and Mike (Teresa) Hill of Pekin; five grandchildren Matt (Megan) Hill, Sarah (Jacob) Godwin, Renee Hill, Madison Hill and Jacob Hill; and four great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Oakley, Owen, and Lawson; one brother, Martin (Sandra) Hill of Fayetteville, GA; nephew, J.D. (Holly) Hill of Aviano, Italy; niece, Jennifer (Eric) Pratt of Warner Robbins, GA; and his beloved Pug dog Charlie at home.
Rod started his work career with the State highway department, he then went to work for Canteen Corporation, then Caterpillar Inc. as a Journeyman Electrician until the mid 80's. Rod also worked for Medical Supply companies and as a driver with MAP Auto. Rod was a member of Creve Coeur Christian Church and a past member of the UAW Local 974 and the Local Teamster's Union.
In his younger years Rod played on several area men's Baseball and Basketball Leagues. Later in life he began to coach, referee and was a director for the Peoria Heights Junior Basketball League. Rod had a passion for sports that he loved to share with others through his coaching. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid NASCAR fan and loved doing yard work. He will be remembered as a man of integrity and perseverance, who believed in giving and putting 100% in everything you do.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, November 2, 2019 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Pastors John Plunkett and Bill Holley will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S., Creve Coeur Christian Church, or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019