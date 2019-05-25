|
|
Roger A. Leach
WASHINGTON - Roger A. Leach, 66, of Morton passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 1, 1953, in Pontiac, IL, to Alvin and Evelyn (Peterson) Leach. He married Catherine Seei on April 29, 1978.
Surviving are his wife; son, Daniel (Jessica) Leach of Washington, IL; daughter, Diane (Ronnie) Steward of Metamora, IL; six grandchildren, Bryson, Cohen, Jackson and Kaden Leach and Adalee and Mackinlee Steward; and three brothers, Larry (Tracy) Leach of Pontiac, IL, Robert (Leslie) Leach of Rochester, IL, and Mark (Kim) Leach of Pontiac, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He cherished his grandchildren and was looking forward to welcoming one more grandchild in November.
Roger worked for Caterpillar for 36 years before retiring as a Facilities Engineer in December of 2015. He then went on to work at Lighthouse Buick/GMC as a Service Greeter.
He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington, IL, and Caterpillar Retirees Club. Roger was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and was a member of the Chicago Cub Boosters of Central Illinois.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday May 29, 2019, at St. Marks's Lutheran Church, 200 S. Main St., Washington, with his funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., also at the church. Pastor Richard Hanson will officiate. Cremation rites will follow his service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Marks's Lutheran Church or the Illinois Cancer Care Foundation.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019