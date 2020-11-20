1/1
Roger A. Peterson
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Roger A. Peterson
PEORIA – Roger Alan Peterson, age 88, of Peoria, IL, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:25 P.M. within UnityPoint Methodist Hospital. Roger was born on February 25, 1932 in Rock Island, IL to parents Julien C. and Mildred L. (Miller) Peterson.
Roger married Betty J. Peterson on May 2, 1953 in Rock Island, IL. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2013. Also preceding Roger in death were his parents and his daughter, Peggy Blackford.
Roger is survived by daughter Pamela "PJ" Peterson of Peoria, IL; his brother Randy Peterson of Baton Rouge, LA; and his nephew, Randall Peterson also of Baton Rouge, LA.
Roger took pride in his employment at Bradley University as a professor of mechanical engineering for approximately thirty years. Throughout his time at Bradley, he also performed independent contract work relating to his field. Beyond education, Roger founded a poker club complete with ID badges.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at The Wilton Mortuary. Reverend Howard Love will officiate.
The Wilton Mortuary is assisting with arrangements.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Memories & Condolences
