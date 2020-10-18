Roger Ackerman
MORTON - Roger A. Ackerman, 78, of Morton passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Roger was born on October 12, 1942, in Peoria to Robert and Emma (Joos) Ackerman. He married Marjorie Trimble on June 26, 1965, in Mackinaw.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Ackerman of Morton; children, Matthew (Missy) Ackerman of New Palestine, Ind., Sara (Andy) Vlietstra of Fort Collins, Colo., Kary (Doug) Mangers of Des Peres, Mo., and Adam (Linsey) Ackerman of Nolensville, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua and Anna Ackerman of New Palestine, Ind., Emma, Claire and Rachel Vlietstra of Fort Collins, Colo., Alexa, Brayden and Alayna Mangers of Des Peres, Mo., and Audrey, Wyatt and Colton Ackerman of Nolensville, Ind.; two sisters, Roberta (Tim) Beutel of Morton and Elaine (David) Barth of Bluffton, Ind.; one brother, Donald (Wanda) Ackerman of Deer Creek; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Marilyn) Trimble and John (Donna) Trimble; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Diane Peterson.
Roger served in the Army from 1966 to 1968, stationed in Germany as a military policeman.
Roger enjoyed farming and raising livestock in Deer Creek. He also worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for over 30 years, retiring in 1996.
Roger volunteered in many capacities. He served in the Peace Corps from 1962 to 1964 in Venezuela, South America. He was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher and served on the church cemetery committee. He was involved with the World Relief, both locally and in Haiti. Roger also served on the Deer Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the PTA and as a 4-H leader.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Morton Apostolic Christian Church. Further visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the funeral service at 10 a.m. Morton Apostolic Christian Church ministers will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at the Morton Apostolic Christian Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Harvest Call or the Morton Apostolic Christian Church.
To view Roger's video tribute or leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
.