Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry United Methodist Church
225 Lincoln St
Henry, IL 61537
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Henry United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Henry United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Bass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Bass


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Bass Obituary
Roger Bass
HENRY — Roger Lee Bass, 80, of Henry passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 8:03 a.m. at County Comfort Retirement Home, Henry.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 ,from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Henry United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. The Rev. Will Meachum will officiate. Burial will follow at Toulon Cemetery, Toulon, IL. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice or to the Henry United Methodist Church. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry, is in charge of arrangements.
Roger was born May 7, 1939, in Wyoming, IL, to Walter and Geneva (Hollars) Bass. He married Ruby Thurston on June 21, 1959, in Elmira, IL. She survives in Henry.
Also surviving are his children, Ann Lindstrom and Julie Briner, both of Henry, and Danny (Mary) Bass, of Brooklyn, Iowa; his grandchildren, Aaron, Adam, Tasha, Jolynn, Nikki and Daniel; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
His parents; one brother, Donald; one sister, Delores Kuster; and a grandson, Nathan Bass, preceded him in death.
Roger was a member of the Henry United Methodist Church, where he served as head usher for many years and served on many committees.
He had served in the National Guard from 1957 to 1960. Roger was a member of the ASPCA and the Chillicothe Sportsman's Club. Roger was employed at Kraft Foods in Toulon and later on at L.T.V. Steel, Hennepin, for over 34 years, working as an inspector, retiring in 2001. He was also President of the United Steel Works.
Some of his greatest loves in life were his family, especially his grandchildren, gardening, taking care of his yard, western movies, animals, dogs, and his dog Cody.
Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 11 to July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.