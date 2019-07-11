|
|
Roger Bass
HENRY — Roger Lee Bass, 80, of Henry passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 8:03 a.m. at County Comfort Retirement Home, Henry.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 ,from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Henry United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. The Rev. Will Meachum will officiate. Burial will follow at Toulon Cemetery, Toulon, IL. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice or to the Henry United Methodist Church. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry, is in charge of arrangements.
Roger was born May 7, 1939, in Wyoming, IL, to Walter and Geneva (Hollars) Bass. He married Ruby Thurston on June 21, 1959, in Elmira, IL. She survives in Henry.
Also surviving are his children, Ann Lindstrom and Julie Briner, both of Henry, and Danny (Mary) Bass, of Brooklyn, Iowa; his grandchildren, Aaron, Adam, Tasha, Jolynn, Nikki and Daniel; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
His parents; one brother, Donald; one sister, Delores Kuster; and a grandson, Nathan Bass, preceded him in death.
Roger was a member of the Henry United Methodist Church, where he served as head usher for many years and served on many committees.
He had served in the National Guard from 1957 to 1960. Roger was a member of the ASPCA and the Chillicothe Sportsman's Club. Roger was employed at Kraft Foods in Toulon and later on at L.T.V. Steel, Hennepin, for over 34 years, working as an inspector, retiring in 2001. He was also President of the United Steel Works.
Some of his greatest loves in life were his family, especially his grandchildren, gardening, taking care of his yard, western movies, animals, dogs, and his dog Cody.
Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 11 to July 13, 2019