Roger D. "Doot" Doolin, Jr.
MACKINAW - Roger D. "Doot" Doolin, Jr., 44, of Mackinaw, passed away at 1:44 p.m. at his home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Mackinaw United Methodist Church from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services for Roger will be on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mackinaw United Methodist Church. Rev. Shelly Forrest and Rev. Kathy Mitchell will officiate. Burial will follow at Mackinaw Cemetery.
Roger Dale "Doot" Doolin, Jr. was born December 2, 1974, in Lincoln, the son of Roger Dale Doolin, Sr. and Charmine Crowell Karrick. He was united in marriage with Ashley Builta on December 7, 2013. She survives.
Roger is survived by his wife, Ashley; their daughter, Arabella; his father, Roger (Marsha) Doolin, Sr.; two sisters: Brandy (Alan) Meisner and Christal (Tabitha) Gordon; in-laws: Scott and Nancy Builta; several nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Charm; stepfather, Tommy "TK" Karrick; and his grandparents.
Roger was a 1993 graduate of Olympia High School. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No 649 and worked for L. Keeley Construction. Doot enjoyed off-roading and was really a "simple guy." He was a devoted daddy to Arabella, who was his world.
Memorials may be made to his family for an education fund for Arabella.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019