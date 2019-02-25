Home

Roger D. Wind Obituary
Roger D. Wind
WASHINGTON - Roger D. Wind, 79, of Washington passed away at 6:16 a.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
He was born on December 1, 1939, in Peoria, son of Raymond B. and L. Margaret Hepler. He married Donna L. Aschenbrenner on August 3, 1963, in Washington. She passed away on May 30, 2003.
His parents and one brother, James, also preceded him in death.
Surviving are two daughters, Sharon (Brian) Withers of Metamora and Deborah (Timothy) Serpette of Greenville, SC. Also surviving are two step-granddaughters; four step-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert (Thelma) Wind of Metropolis; along with several nieces and nephews.
He worked for Komatsu America in Peoria for 25 years, retiring in March of 1999 as a shop foreman. Roger was a member of Calvary Community Church in Washington, where he served in many different capacities, last serving on the maintenance team. He participated in many church activities and helped host several Southern Gospel Concerts in the last 10 years.
A special thank you to Patricia and Synergy Home Care, the staff of Methodist Hospice and the staff of the Apostolic Christian Home-Eureka for their kind and compassionate care for Roger and his family.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Calvary Community Church in Washington. Pastor Clayton Tinervin will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Further visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be given to his church or to Mid-West Food Bank, 9005 N. Industrial Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019
