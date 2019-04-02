|
|
Roger Dean Thompson III
PEORIA - Mr. Roger Thompson III, 22, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 1:02 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Peoria, IL.
Roger was born in Peoria, IL, on September 13, 1996, to Ayissha Fitzpatrick and Roger Thompson Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, with a visitation one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Elder Henry Bolden II will officiate. Roger will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019