Roger E. Chapman
EAST PEORIA - Roger Eugene Chapman, age 73, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of East Peoria, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in North Fort Myers, FL.
Roger was born on November 3, 1946, in Decatur, IL, to parents, Preston M. Chapman and Wanda L. Burns.
Roger was married to Mary E. Helden on December 24, 1979, in Creve Coeur, IL, and she survives. They recently celebrated their 40th anniversary. Also surviving are two daughters, Megan and Melinda; two step-daughters, Monica and Kim; and one sister, Jean.
Roger was an army veteran and a graduate of Eastern Illinois University and worked as a CPA at Enercon Engineering, Inc. in East Peoria, IL.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to the animal charity of the donor's choice
. If you would like to leave online condolences for the family, please visit thewiltonmortuary.com
.