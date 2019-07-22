|
Roger Holmes
FAIRVIEW - Roger Charles Holmes, 58, of Fairview passed away at 5:56 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on September 22, 1960, in Peoria, the son of LR and Sandra Davis Tolley. He married Lori Rushing. He later married Tina Cruise on June 10, 2004.
Roger is survived by his wife of fifteen years; his mother, Sandra Tolley of Peoria; one son, Jarod (Amber) Holmes of Springfield, MO; one daughter, Alaina Holmes of Yates City; three step-daughters, Cinnamon (William) Bilenski of Fredericksburg, VA, Corey (Jason) Strunk of Morton and Cassidy (Jacob) Crow of Farmington; two brothers, Randy (Deborah) Clayton and Rick (Jeanne) Clayton, both of Morton; three sisters, Ronda Holmes-Smith of Morton, Rochelle (Alan) Cooper of Windsor, MO, and Robyn Herdman of East Peoria; fourteen grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Maggie May.
He was preceded by his father and one son, Jacob.
Roger was a shop clerk at Komatsu.
He loved the outdoors, golfing, fishing and goose hunting. Roger enjoyed all the grandchildren's events. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Viking fan. He was a very gifted carpenter. Roger loved people; he never knew a stranger. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in his name to The Elmwood Fire Department.
To view Roger's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 22 to July 24, 2019