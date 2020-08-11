Roger L. Harris
EL PASO - Roger L. Harris, 73, of El Paso passed away 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Sterile Feral.
Roger was born on April 27, 1947, a son to Leo and Helen (Copple) Hegdwood. He married Joy Cox on February 19, 1975, in El Paso.
Surviving are his wife, Joy Harris of El Paso; son, Jeremy (Rebecca) Harris of Lisle; daughter, Brook (Rob Barth) Harris of El Paso; grandchildren, Brayden, Ryane and Keegan; and brother, Rich (Sue) Harris of Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger was fun-loving guy who was always quick with a joke and made everyone feel welcome. He enjoyed life and was loved by friends and family. Roger owned and operated Focus on Hair in Normal. He will be missed by all those who knew him.
