Roger L. Harris
Roger L. Harris
EL PASO - Roger L. Harris, 73, of El Paso passed away 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Sterile Feral.
Roger was born on April 27, 1947, a son to Leo and Helen (Copple) Hegdwood. He married Joy Cox on February 19, 1975, in El Paso.
Surviving are his wife, Joy Harris of El Paso; son, Jeremy (Rebecca) Harris of Lisle; daughter, Brook (Rob Barth) Harris of El Paso; grandchildren, Brayden, Ryane and Keegan; and brother, Rich (Sue) Harris of Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger was fun-loving guy who was always quick with a joke and made everyone feel welcome. He enjoyed life and was loved by friends and family. Roger owned and operated Focus on Hair in Normal. He will be missed by all those who knew him.
Online condolences and memories of Roger may be left for his family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 W Main St
El Paso, IL 61738
3095274000
Memories & Condolences
