Roger Massey
PEKIN ~ Roger Dale Massey, 73, of Pekin, passed away Monday morning, May 4, 2020 at Largo Medical Center in Largo, Florida.
Born Nov. 8, 1946 in Carrollton to John and Minnie (Bruns) Massey, he married Roselle Kay Reid on Feb. 11, 1984 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are four daughters, Kari (Tony) Byerly of Hudson, Ohio, Cathy Brister of Staunton, Mendy (Craig) Stuber and Meghan (Bobby) Innis, both of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Daisy Byerly, J.D. Byerly, Jonathan Byerly, Darri Stuber, Madalyn Stuber, Mackenzie Innis and Matthew Brister and two brothers, Paul (Mary Sue) Tillery of Jacksonville and Johnny (Kathy) Massey of Curran.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger enjoyed a long career in the automobile industry, working for several area dealerships in various positions including sales, finance and as general manager.
He also enjoyed classic cars and travel. He and his wife wintered in Florida and Arizona for many years. Roger loved going to a good garage sale and always taking the long way whenever possible.
Roger was a longstanding member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Pekin.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held in his church when gatherings are again possible. Private family services will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Steger Kennedy will officiate. Burial will be in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Congregational United Church of Christ, 2200 Willow Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020