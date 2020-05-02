|
|
Roger Minton
DELAVAN - Roger L. Minton, 89, of Delavan passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 8, 1930, in Delavan to Olen Louis and Ada Lucille Meins Minton. He married LaVerne Nehmelman on October 6, 1956, at the First Presbyterian Church in Delavan, and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Tom Minton of Hopedale; one daughter, Teresa Minton of Delavan; one cousin, Eldon Dorsey of Delavan; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph (Donna) Nehmelman of Kouts, IN, Bob Nehmelman of Danvers, Lawrence (Doreen) Nehmelman of Delavan, Etta Nehmelman of Green Valley and Myra Nehmelman of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters-in-law, Don and Mary Jane Nehmelman, Ted (Jose) Nehmelman, Harold (Horsie) Nehmelman, Adolph "Jr" Nehmelman, Ray Nehmelman and Carol Nehmelman.
He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. in East Peoria for 5 years and Illico Oil Company in Morton and Lincoln for 10 years. He owned and operated a gas station and an auto parts store in Delavan.
Roger served in the United States Army National Guard during the Korean War.
He was a volunteer fireman for Delavan Fire Department for 25 years, a member of the Delavan American Legion Post 382, serving as commander for two terms, VFW Commander in Delavan for over 30 years, member of Tazewell County 40/8, member of the Tazewell County Veterans Assistance Program, Delavan Optimist Club, Delavan Township Trustee, Delavan Zoning Board, Illinois Selective Service Board for 15 years, Grand Marshall of the 2014 Fall Festival, Delavan Masonic Lodge, where he served as Past Master.
He owned race cars in the early 1950s and owned a race car with David Camp and raced in the area. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed antiques, gardening, the outdoors and feeding the birds.
A private family graveside service will be at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan. Pastor Dan Larimore will officiate. There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan will handle the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Delavan American Legion, Delavan Park District and mailed to Teresa Minton at P.O. Box 515, Delavan, IL 61734.
To express condolences online or send flowers, visit SOS<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
waldfh.com" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.daviwaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 2 to May 4, 2020