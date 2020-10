Roger RhoadesWASHBURN - Roger Perry Rhoades, 66, of Washburn passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, 8:21 p.m. at his home.Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon. Funeral services will follow at noon at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn. Full military rites will be accorded following the service at the memorial home. Family burial will at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.Memorials may be made to OSF Children's Hospital or the Wounder Warriors.