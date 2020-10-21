Roger Rhoades
WASHBURN - Roger Perry Rhoades, 66, of Washburn passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 8:21 p.m. at his home.
Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn. The Rev. Will Meachum will officiate. Full military rites will be accorded, following the service at the memorial home. Family burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to OSF Children's Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Roger was born on October 15, 1954, in Chicago, IL, to Roger A. and Geneva (Killough) Rhoades. He married Carol Kinney on October 25, 1980, in Peoria, IL. She survives in Washburn.
Also surviving are his mother, Geneva Rhoades; his children, Joseph P. Rhoades of Vacaville, CA, Rachel E. (Jeremy) Brawner of Roanoke, Jessica E. Galladora of Peoria, Abigail M. (Seth) TeBeest of Peoria and Benjamin F. (Julia) Rhoades of Mooresville, NC; his grandchildren, Zoë, Ian, Ava, Lyla, Wrenn and Ronan; and his siblings, Geni (Ron) Kalley of Nevada, Scott (Kathy) Rhoades and Steve (Angel) Rhoades, both of North Carolina, Danette (Steve) Bellman and Kathy (Bruce) Brucker, both of Illinois, and Wally (Christine) Gresham of South Carolina.
His father, Roger; and one sister, Karen Gresham, preceded him in death.
Roger served his country in the United State Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Roger was a member of the Washburn American Legion Post #661.
Roger received a bachelor's degree from ISU in Finance. He was employed as a regional sales manager for People's United Equipment Finance Corp.
He will be remembered for his love of gardening, working in his yard and garage and fixing cars. He was always busy doing something. He enjoyed traveling and the many car trips that he and his family took. The greatest joy in his life was his family and he was their cornerstone. Although he had a rough exterior, he always had a heart of gold.
