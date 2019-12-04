|
|
Roger Rumbold
HENRY - Roger L. Rumbold, age 76, of Henry passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton.
Roger was born on September 5, 1943, in Princeville, IL, to Louis and Anna (Endress) Rumbold. He married the love of his life, Patsy L. Moore, on February 27, 1965. She survives.
Also surviving are his son, Rod (Julie) Rumbold of Henry; two daughters, Ronda (Gary) McIntyre of Henry and Raeann (Mark) Wright of Wesley Chapel, FL; his grandchildren, Michael (Jenny) McIntyre, Jacob (Jordan) McIntyre, Lexi, Logan, Luke and Landen Ludolph and Brody and Hailey Rumbold; two great-grandchildren, Amelia McIntyre and Camden McIntyre, and one great-grandchild on the way; and his brothers, Raymond (Joann) Rumbold, Ronald (Jackie) Rumbold, Robert (Marge) Rumbold and Ronald (Carol) Rumbold.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger was a farmer and he worked at Rumbold and Kuhn Elevator until he retired in 2017. He loved spending his summers in Holland, Michigan, with his family.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henry. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., also at the church, with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Henry.
Memorials may be made to the Henry Food Pantry, the or the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019