Roger Ryan
1936 - 2020
PEORIA – Roger H. Ryan, 83, met his Savior Friday, May 29, 2020. Roger was born June 27, 1936, in Peoria, IL. to Harold F. Ryan and E. Marion (Williams) Ryan-Bell.
He was a 1954 graduate of Peoria Central High School. Roger served in the U.S. Army after graduation. When he completed his service in the Army, he studied accounting at Bradley University. Roger shared his accounting expertise with several businesses, including the Sunnyland Cabinet Co., Ruppman Advertising, WABCO, and the TP&W Railroad, to mention a few.
Surviving Roger are his wife, Delores of 46 years; his daughter, Pamela (Roger) Allen; son, Craig (Cheryl) Ryan; son, Stephen Ryan; daughter, Lori (Tracy) Caulkins; son, Dan (Rhonda) Ekvall; his brother, Jerry F. Ryan; 10 grandchildren: Stacy (Brad) Richardson, Todd (Ashley) Allen, Stephanie (Luke) Anderson, Kelly Ryan, Elizabeth Ryan, Ben Ryan, Ashley Ryan, Miranda Caulkins, Bryce Caulkins, and Katie Caulkins; 11 great-grandchildren: Morgan Richardson, Devyn Richardson, Ryann Richardson, Jordynn Richardson, Samuel Allen, Lucy Allen, Grace Allen, Hayden Anderson, Andi Anderson, Ali Anderson, and Holli Anderson. His parents and his stepfather Luke Bell preceded him in death.
Roger enjoyed music immensely. One of his favorite pastimes was playing his guitar. He could play many instruments; however, his first love was playing a Chet Atkins tune on his 1968 ES 345 Stereo Gibson Guitar. Roger also loved people, corny jokes, Lionel trains, and a good laugh.
Roger and his wife Dee sold their home in Peoria in 1987 and moved to Kentucky Lake. They lived on their houseboat, Roger's Dee-Lite, for many years. Roger would reminisce those were his favorite memories. In 2005 Roger and Dee returned to Peoria to live out their golden years. Roger was an active member of the church, no matter where he was living. Whether serving on the finance team or feeding kids on a Wednesday night, he served as long as his health allowed.
The family is planning a memorial service at Forrest Hill United Methodist Church in Peoria on a date yet to be determined. The family will honor Roger's request to be cremated and spread his remains at Kentucky Lake. To share a memory or send a condolence, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is handling arrangements.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
