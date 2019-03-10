|
|
Roger Steiger
DELAVAN - Roger Steiger, 81, of rural Delavan passed away at 10 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Hopedale Nursing Home.
He was born on March 19, 1937, in Lincoln to Wilbur and Edna Miller Steiger. He married Lynette Downs on December 28, 1968, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Emden, and she survives. Roger and Lynette just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December.
Also surviving are one son, Brian (Sonia) Steiger of Delavan; one daughter, Michelle (Stuart) Sell of Beloit, Wisconsin; and three grandchildren, William Steiger, Callie and Lilly Carlton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lowell.
He graduated from Delavan High School and from the University of Illinois, with a degree in animal science.
Roger farmed in Boynton Township, where he raised purebred shorthorn and red angus cattle. He worked for USDA and the State of Illinois as a meat inspector for 20 years.
He served in the United States Air Force.
Roger was a lifetime member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed and served on the church council and in other capacities. He was a member of the meats and live animal evaluation team, Olympia School Board, Illinois Farm Bureau and many cattle groups, was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, and was a Clerk for the Boynton Township
He was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals and University of Illinois Basketball fan.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. Pastor John Schurter will officiate. A visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m., before the service at the church. Burial will be at Hartsburg Cemetery in Hartsburg.
Memorials may be made to Hopedale Nursing Home Activities.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019