|
|
Roger Van Zandbergen
METAMORA – Roger A. Van Zandbergen, 77, of Metamora, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Snyder Village in Metamora.
He was born July 27, 1941 in Peoria, IL to the late Roger and Helen Jacobs Van Zandbergen. He married Donna L. Dillenbeck in Peoria on October 17, 1984. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Debbie Eddy, Diane Pfoff, Angie (Bob) Drummond, Brian Van Zandbergen; two step-children, Anita (Brad) Madden, Curt (Polly) Hagey; nine grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Sharon (Dave) Hansen.
Roger graduated from Bradley University. After college he joined and is a Veteran of U.S. Marine Corps. He worked as the National Sales Manager for Dynamic Graphics before retiring. He was a very active member of Fitness America.
Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Roger's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019