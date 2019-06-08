|
|
Roger W. "Buckshot" Ingold
PEKIN - Roger W. "Buckshot" Ingold, 83, of Pekin passed away at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on May 29, 1936, to William and Pearl (Cordes) Ingold in Washburn, IL. He married Donna J. Bush in Peoria on October 28, 1961. She preceded him in death on January 24, 2012.
Roger was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Herb Dhuse.
He is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Ed) Starling of East Peoria and Linda (Ken) DeSutter of Pekin; two grandchildren, Ryan DeSutter and Garrett Starling; and one sister, Sandra Dhuse of Kenosha, WI.
Roger was a member of the First Christian Church in Pekin. He served in the United States Army from 1958-1960, and was stationed in Germany from March of 1959 to August of 1960. He was a collections manager, working at Beneficial Finance, Celestial Credit and Cefcu over the years. He retired in 2000.
He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed hunting, sport clay, trap and skeet shooting and was the 20 gauge 1981-82 Illinois Skeet Champion. Roger was an Endowment Member of National Rifle Association. He was a charter member of both the WW II Museum in New Orleans and the National Medal of Honor Foundation of South Carolina.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at First Christian Church, 1201 Chestnut St,, Pekin, IL, with Pastor Mark Foglio officiating. A visitation will be 2 hours prior, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., also at the church on Saturday. Inurnment will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019