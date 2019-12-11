|
Roger W. Sparks
PEORIA - Roger W. Sparks, 63, of Peoria passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, in Peoria.
He was born on February 18, 1956, in Peoria to Richard and Doris (Walters) Sparks.
Surviving are his two sons, Daniel (Christel) Sparks of Peoria and Joseph (Jaime) Sparks of Hainesville; his forever love of 19 years, Sandra Sue Sharp; her son, Shane Sharp; six grandchildren; and two siblings, Rodney Sparks and Katie Didiuk.
He was preceded in death by his parents and extended family, Jessica M. Sharp.
Roger was an avid volunteer with Veteran's Helping Veterans and other groups advocating for disabled rights.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon, with burial to follow at Mackinaw Cemetery in Mackinaw.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Veterans Helping Veterans.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019