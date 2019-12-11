Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Sparks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger W. Sparks


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger W. Sparks Obituary
Roger W. Sparks
PEORIA - Roger W. Sparks, 63, of Peoria passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, in Peoria.
He was born on February 18, 1956, in Peoria to Richard and Doris (Walters) Sparks.
Surviving are his two sons, Daniel (Christel) Sparks of Peoria and Joseph (Jaime) Sparks of Hainesville; his forever love of 19 years, Sandra Sue Sharp; her son, Shane Sharp; six grandchildren; and two siblings, Rodney Sparks and Katie Didiuk.
He was preceded in death by his parents and extended family, Jessica M. Sharp.
Roger was an avid volunteer with Veteran's Helping Veterans and other groups advocating for disabled rights.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon, with burial to follow at Mackinaw Cemetery in Mackinaw.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Veterans Helping Veterans.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -