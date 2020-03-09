Home

Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 682-6616
Roger White Obituary
Roger White
EAST PEORIA - Roger L. White, age 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home in East Peoria.
Roger was born on August 21, 1957, in Peoria to Leland and Beverly (McKay) White Jr.
Surviving are his siblings, Lee White of East Peoria, Larry White of Kenosha, WI, Peggy Smith of Morton and Linda (Jeff) Young of Marquette Heights.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger had been a part of the EP!C, previously PARC, family since January of 1984. He made many friends and touched many hearts during the time. They truly made a difference in his life.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Roger's house for the love and care that had shown him over the past 20 years. They would also like to say a special thank you to the wonderful Harbor Light Hospice team for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria, with visitation held one hour prior to service.
Memorials may be made to EP!C or Harbor Light Hospice.
Online condolence may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
