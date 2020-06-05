Roland "Bob" Linder
MORTON — Roland Maurice "Bob" Linder, 86, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Washington Senior Living in Washington, Ill.
He was born on June 10, 1933, in Hay Springs, Neb., to Raymond and Julia Mae (Stockton) Linder. He married Norma Brumley in Dahlgren, Ill., on December 22, 1951.
Surviving are his wife, Norma Linder of Morton; children, John (Shelley) Linder of New Knoxville, Ohio, Sharon (John) Sering of Wilmington, N.C., Kathy Lichtenstein and James (Lynn) Linder, all of Morton; 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Steve) Bauer, Lindsey (Keir) Padilla, Heather (Tim Corpus) Linder, Nicole (Jason) Putman, Sarah (Steve) Karafas, John Sering, Jr., Teri (Blake) Hart, Michelle (Christopher) Hays, Karen Putman, Jessica (Ben) Gallo, and Andrew Linder; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Waneta Thompson of Georgia; two nieces; and one nephew.
Bob was one of the original founders of Morton Metalcraft in Morton. He was instrumental in fabricating improvements for Wildlife Prairie Park.
He was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and Morton United Methodist Church in Morton.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service and burial of cremated remains will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton, on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Morton United Methodist Church Building Fund or Wildlife Prairie Park.
To view Bob's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.