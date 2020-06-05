Roland "Bob" Linder
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roland "Bob" Linder
MORTON — Roland Maurice "Bob" Linder, 86, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Washington Senior Living in Washington, Ill.
He was born on June 10, 1933, in Hay Springs, Neb., to Raymond and Julia Mae (Stockton) Linder. He married Norma Brumley in Dahlgren, Ill., on December 22, 1951.
Surviving are his wife, Norma Linder of Morton; children, John (Shelley) Linder of New Knoxville, Ohio, Sharon (John) Sering of Wilmington, N.C., Kathy Lichtenstein and James (Lynn) Linder, all of Morton; 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Steve) Bauer, Lindsey (Keir) Padilla, Heather (Tim Corpus) Linder, Nicole (Jason) Putman, Sarah (Steve) Karafas, John Sering, Jr., Teri (Blake) Hart, Michelle (Christopher) Hays, Karen Putman, Jessica (Ben) Gallo, and Andrew Linder; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Waneta Thompson of Georgia; two nieces; and one nephew.
Bob was one of the original founders of Morton Metalcraft in Morton. He was instrumental in fabricating improvements for Wildlife Prairie Park.
He was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and Morton United Methodist Church in Morton.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service and burial of cremated remains will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton, on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Morton United Methodist Church Building Fund or Wildlife Prairie Park.
To view Bob's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
Hillcrest Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved