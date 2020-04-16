Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland McDougald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland W. "Mac" McDougald Sr.


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland W. "Mac" McDougald Sr. Obituary
Roland W. "Mac" McDougald, Sr.
GALESBURG - Roland "Mac" W. McDougald Sr., 95, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, April 13, 2020, at home with his son, Roland McDougald Jr. by his side. Born on April 24, 1924 in Vero Beach, Florida to the late John and Hattie (Smith) McDougald, he enlisted in the Navy in 1943, serving in World War II on the USS Intrepid. He married Rebecca Davis in 1946 and together, they relocated to Chicago, where he graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science.
Roland moved to Galesburg to operate the Fletcher & McDougald Funeral Home. In 1980, he began serving as the Funeral Director at Simons Mortuary in Peoria. In addition to the funeral homes, he was a long-term member of the Illinois Funeral Directors Association, past member of the National Funeral Directors Association and the Select Funeral Directors Association of Chicago. He served on the Carl Sandburg College of Mortuary Science Advisory Committee. Roland worked at the Galesburg Research Hospital; retiring in 1985 as Assistant Chief of Security. He helped found the Galesburg Research Hospital Credit Union and was a faithful member of the Allen Chapel AME Church for many years.
Roland is survived by two children: Freda Hall and Roland McDougald Jr., both of Galesburg; eight grandchildren; many great and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; five brothers and one sister.
Private services will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Galesburg. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fort Pierce, FL.
Online condolences are appreciated at www.SimonsMortuary.com. Guests may stream the service from Simons Mortuary's Facebook Page.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -