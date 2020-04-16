|
Roland W. "Mac" McDougald, Sr.
GALESBURG - Roland "Mac" W. McDougald Sr., 95, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, April 13, 2020, at home with his son, Roland McDougald Jr. by his side. Born on April 24, 1924 in Vero Beach, Florida to the late John and Hattie (Smith) McDougald, he enlisted in the Navy in 1943, serving in World War II on the USS Intrepid. He married Rebecca Davis in 1946 and together, they relocated to Chicago, where he graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science.
Roland moved to Galesburg to operate the Fletcher & McDougald Funeral Home. In 1980, he began serving as the Funeral Director at Simons Mortuary in Peoria. In addition to the funeral homes, he was a long-term member of the Illinois Funeral Directors Association, past member of the National Funeral Directors Association and the Select Funeral Directors Association of Chicago. He served on the Carl Sandburg College of Mortuary Science Advisory Committee. Roland worked at the Galesburg Research Hospital; retiring in 1985 as Assistant Chief of Security. He helped found the Galesburg Research Hospital Credit Union and was a faithful member of the Allen Chapel AME Church for many years.
Roland is survived by two children: Freda Hall and Roland McDougald Jr., both of Galesburg; eight grandchildren; many great and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; five brothers and one sister.
Private services will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Galesburg. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fort Pierce, FL.
Online condolences are appreciated at www.SimonsMortuary.com. Guests may stream the service from Simons Mortuary's Facebook Page.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020