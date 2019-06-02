Home

Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
View Map
Rolland J. "Rollie" Rapp

Rolland J. "Rollie" Rapp Obituary
Rolland J. "Rollie" Rapp
PRINCEVILLE - Rolland Julius "Rollie" Rapp, 88, of Princeville passed away peacefully at 4:28 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, where he was surrounded by loving family and compassionate staff.
Rolland was born on September 21, 1930, in Peoria, the son of Eugen and Liesel (Werner) Rapp. He married the love of his life, Rosemary "Rosie" Orth, on February 14, 1955, in Peoria. She survives. They shared their love together for almost 65 years.
Also surviving are two sons, Dennis (Vickie) Rapp of Princeville and Rodney Rapp of Peoria; one daughter, Linda (Keith) Martin of Chillicothe; one brother, Werner Rapp of Wyoming; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Norman Rapp.
Rolland was a farmer in the Speer area for over 35 years and later worked with Chuck Hemmer realty services and the former Hammitt-Hott Funeral Home. Rolland was a United States Army veteran, serving his country during the Korean Conflict. He was a life-long fan of the Chicago Cubs, assisting with Cubs Booster efforts, participating in the Randy Hundley training camp at Wrigley Field and sharing team schedules with anyone that did not root for the Cardinals. He also enjoyed attending local high school sporting events and playing with his grandchildren.
His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Private burial will take place in Wyoming Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Princeville Little League or Akron-Princeville Ambulance Service.
Condolences may be left for Rolland's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 2 to June 4, 2019
