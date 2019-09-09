Home

PEORIA - Rolland W. Bieze, 69, of Peoria passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Belleville, Illinois
He was born on February 28, 1950, in Chicago to Rolland and Helen Bieze.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are one sister, Joyce (Ron) Bauman of Union, IL; two brothers, Warren (Debbie) Bieze of East Peoria and Kevin Ernesti of Grand Prairie, IL; God-daughter, Tommy Carpentier of Belleville, IL; and grandchildren, Kyle, Kamri, Kelsi, Autumn and Aislinn; along with several nieces and nephews.
Rolland served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
He enjoyed spending time with family. Rolland was a selfless man. He loved fishing and reading and telling good stories.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
