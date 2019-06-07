|
|
Rollen R. Starkweather
PEORIA - Rollen Ray "Starky" Starkweather, 90, of Peoria, formerly of Princeville, passed away at 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Rollen was born on January 15, 1929 in Melstone, MT, the son of Howard Ray and Margrette Alice (Pettis) Starkweather. He married Marie A. Foster on June 11, 1953 in Princeville; He later married Betty Guth Perdelwitz, they both preceded him in death.
Surviving are three sons, Richard (Terrell) Starkweather of Sparland, Gary (Marilyn Malik) Starkweather of Lansdale, PA, and Kim Starkweather of Peoria Heights; one daughter, Julee (Brad Meacham) Frevert-Meacham of Glasford; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Leona Walker of Pekin; and half-brother, Walter (Joyce) Sleeter, Jr. of Gwinn, MI. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil and Harold Starkweather; and half-brother, Ernest Sleeter.
Rollen was a United States Army veteran, serving his country as a medic during World War II. He was owner/operator of Starkweather Electric for over 30 years. He last worked in sales for Hunzeker Trane Service Agency and also worked or Johnson Controls, Ruyle, Natkin, and Illinois Mechanical Service over the years. Rollen was a member of A.F. & A.M. Lodge #360 in Princeville, Mohammed Shriners, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Peoria, Edelstein Do-Si-Do's, and Steamfitters Local #353. He also loved his work, fishing and his gardening.
His graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Princeville Township Cemetery in Princeville. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or . Condolences may be left for Rollen's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019