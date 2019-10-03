Home

Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
Burial
Following Services
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
Peoria, IL
Roma G. Frankland


1923 - 2019
Roma G. Frankland Obituary
Roma G. Frankland
BARTONVILLE — Roma G. Frankland, 96, of Bartonville passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born February 11, 1923, in Albion, Illinois, to James Edward and Mina (McWorthy) Siefferman. She married Leland Frankland on December 15, 1941. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2010.
Surviving are her 6 children, Robert (Lyn) Frankland of Bartonville, Judith Ann (Steve) Balek of Fayetteville, GA, Keith (Cindy) Frankland of Estero, FL ,Rick Frankland of Bartonville, Marla (Brian) Finch of Bloomington, IL, and Steve (Robin) Frankland from Marietta, GA; 16 grandchildren; 22 great- grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Imogene Taylor and Wilma Siefferman.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel, with a celebration of Roma's life to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Private family burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria following the services.
Due to her involvement throughout the years at the Community Workshop and Training Center, in lieu of flowers, donations are requested to this agency which serves individuals with disabilities at 3215 N. University St. in Peoria, Illinois.
Visit Roma's life story at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
