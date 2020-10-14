1/1
Romon L. "Ro" Ferguson
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Romon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Romon "Ro" L. Ferguson
PEORIA - Romon "Ro" Le'Antre Ferguson, 39, of Peoria, IL, departed this earthly body into his eternal home on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 5 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Romon was born in Peoria, IL, on January 18, 1981, to Robert Ferguson and Lou Johnson. He loved his family, cars, jewelry, clothes and, especially, his sunglasses. He was very neat and wanted everything in its proper place.
Romon leaves to cherish his precious memory, his mother, Lou Johnson of Peoria; stepfather, LaMilton Briggs; one daughter, Anija Ferguson of Peoria; one god-daughter, AmBriana Herron; five brothers, John E. King of Kansas City, MO, Robert Walker of Austin, TX, and Kenyatta Ferguson, David Ferguson and Alex Ferguson, all of Peoria; two sisters, Rennel McChristian and Ashley Barber, both of Peoria; two god-sisters, Alycia Dunn-Briggs and Lakisha Brown of Peoria; four maternal aunts, Ruthie Johnson, Jean Johnson and Marsha (Darrel) Sprattling, all of Peoria, and Diane (Stan) Maclin of Harrisonburg, VA; three maternal uncles, Ruben (Norma) Johnson and Willie (Karen) Johnson, both of Peoria, and Thomas (DeEtta) Johnson of Hayward, CA; two paternal uncles, Robert Allen of Iowa and Edward Ferguson of Peoria; four paternal aunts, Brenda Payton, Denise Robertson, Shirley Robertson and Kathea Clark, all of Peoria; special nephew, Shane Maples of Peoria; special friends, Johnnie Webster (Manny, uncle and personal assistant), Clarissa Hart-Haywood, Dorothy Johnson (second mom), Amber Cornish (wonderful mother to his daughter), Marlon Herron, Lil Willie Johnson, Monique Herron, Mary Chapai, Joseph Sturdivant, Jarvis Stone and Reggie Stone; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ferguson; maternal grandmother, Jannie Johnson; paternal grandparents, David and Opal Lewis; aunt, Vera Parker; and uncle, Jessie Johnson.
A homegoing service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Victory Christian Church at 11 a.m., with a visitation two hours prior at 9 a.m. Bishop Joseph Johnson will officiate. Due to COVID-19 mandates, social distancing and masks are required. Romon will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Victory Christian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
Victory Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-6323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved