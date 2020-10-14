Romon "Ro" L. Ferguson

PEORIA - Romon "Ro" Le'Antre Ferguson, 39, of Peoria, IL, departed this earthly body into his eternal home on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 5 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.

Romon was born in Peoria, IL, on January 18, 1981, to Robert Ferguson and Lou Johnson. He loved his family, cars, jewelry, clothes and, especially, his sunglasses. He was very neat and wanted everything in its proper place.

Romon leaves to cherish his precious memory, his mother, Lou Johnson of Peoria; stepfather, LaMilton Briggs; one daughter, Anija Ferguson of Peoria; one god-daughter, AmBriana Herron; five brothers, John E. King of Kansas City, MO, Robert Walker of Austin, TX, and Kenyatta Ferguson, David Ferguson and Alex Ferguson, all of Peoria; two sisters, Rennel McChristian and Ashley Barber, both of Peoria; two god-sisters, Alycia Dunn-Briggs and Lakisha Brown of Peoria; four maternal aunts, Ruthie Johnson, Jean Johnson and Marsha (Darrel) Sprattling, all of Peoria, and Diane (Stan) Maclin of Harrisonburg, VA; three maternal uncles, Ruben (Norma) Johnson and Willie (Karen) Johnson, both of Peoria, and Thomas (DeEtta) Johnson of Hayward, CA; two paternal uncles, Robert Allen of Iowa and Edward Ferguson of Peoria; four paternal aunts, Brenda Payton, Denise Robertson, Shirley Robertson and Kathea Clark, all of Peoria; special nephew, Shane Maples of Peoria; special friends, Johnnie Webster (Manny, uncle and personal assistant), Clarissa Hart-Haywood, Dorothy Johnson (second mom), Amber Cornish (wonderful mother to his daughter), Marlon Herron, Lil Willie Johnson, Monique Herron, Mary Chapai, Joseph Sturdivant, Jarvis Stone and Reggie Stone; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ferguson; maternal grandmother, Jannie Johnson; paternal grandparents, David and Opal Lewis; aunt, Vera Parker; and uncle, Jessie Johnson.

A homegoing service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Victory Christian Church at 11 a.m., with a visitation two hours prior at 9 a.m. Bishop Joseph Johnson will officiate. Due to COVID-19 mandates, social distancing and masks are required. Romon will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Cemetery.



