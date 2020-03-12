|
Ron Harston
PEORIA - Ron Harston, age 65 of Peoria passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in Peoria on April 4, 1954 to William, and the late Eleanor Roberts Harston. Ron married Tamara Blair in Peoria on January 09, 1976, and she survives. Ron retired from Caterpillar in 2019, and was an avid reader, and Nascar fan who enjoyed being outdoors, listening to music, and toy collecting. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his father, William Harston; children, Jeremiah (Danaille) Harston, Heather Harston; granddaughter, Kayla Harston; and brother, Robert Harston. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020