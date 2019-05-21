|
Ron Hiatt
WASHINGTON - Ron Hiatt, 62, of Washington passed away at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on April 17, 1957, in Peoria to Cletus J. and Maxine Hurley Hiatt. He married Marsha Gostowski on July 2, 1977, in Washington.
Surviving are his wife, Marsha; children, Karen Hiatt-Hunt of Washington, Daniel (Kristi) Hiatt of Mahomet and James (Chelsi) Hiatt and Matthew Hiatt, both of Washington; grandchildren, Laney, Trista, Leigha, Grayson and Parker; and siblings, Rosemary Little of Chicago and Charles (Carolyn) Hiatt of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and four brothers.
Ron owned and operated Ron's Donuts and Bakery for 41 years and loved all aspects of running his business. It wasn't just about making donuts. For him, it was about the bonds he built within his community over the years. He considered his customers like family. In many ways, Ron was a simple man with simple pleasures. He enjoyed having coffee in the mornings with his wife, sitting in his chair with his dog, Lucy, by his side, and having his kids and grandkids at home, telling them stories and jokes. Laughter is one of the legacies left in the hearts of all those that knew him. He was caring and generous, not only a father to his children and grandchildren, but a surrogate to many. He was loved by many and will truly be missed.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rock Church.
Ron's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019