Ron J Huffman
PEORIA - Ron J. Huffman, 66 of Peoria passed away at 2 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his residence. Ron was born May 2, 1953 in Duncan, OK, to Jarrel and Lavera Huffman. He was a 1971 graduate of Washington high school and a machinist for 46 years at Caterpillar. He married Cassandra Colvin on June 2, 1993 in Washington IL. Ron enjoyed spending time with family, wood-working and renovation projects. He leaves to cherish in his memory; his wife; Cassandra Huffman, Three sons; Austin Huffman, Adam (Nina) Huffman and Ben Varnes. Two daughters; Anna (Rich) Slevin and Angela (Paul) Hume. His mother; Lavera Huffman and one sister; Sherry (John) Ragland. Ron also leaves 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and one brother; Richard Huffman.
A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, at Bethany Community Church, 27577 Dutch Ln Washington, IL. The family will receive visitors one hour prior. Pastor Kent Kloter, will officiate.
The family wants to thank OSF hospice for their kind care for Ron and BCC leadership including Pastor Kent for all their help and support during this time. We celebrate the fact that he is in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ. Ron's life is a reflection of His faithfulness.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019