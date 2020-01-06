|
Ron LaFond
GROVELAND - Ron LaFond, age 76, of Groveland, formerly of Washington, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his home.
Ron was born on June 11, 1943, in Chicago, son of Ivan and Stella Francoeur LaFond. He married Paula F. Mason on October 28, 1967, in Kankakee, and she survives.
Ron is also survived by his two children, Dawn (Jeff) Butler of Beaver Creek, Ohio, and Ron LaFond of Groveland; brother, Allen (Peggy) LaFond of Bloomington; and two granddaughters, Sadie and Grace Butler, both of Colorado.
Ron graduated from Eastern Illinois University and taught History in Kankakee for several years, and then took a position with Kentucky Fried Chicken Corp. in Louisville, Kentucky. Ron then moved to Washington and retired as Vice President of De Hater Division Sorce Enterprises in East Peoria.
Ron was a great supporter of children's sports and served as the President of Washington Recreation Association for several years.
To celebrate Ron's life, his family would like to invite family and friends to join them from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, for food and fellowship at Northern Oaks Clubhouse, 336 Northern Oaks Drive, Groveland.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020