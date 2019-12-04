|
Ron Polhemus
HANNA CITY - Ron Polhemus, 77, of Hanna City passed away at 2:03 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on November 6, 1942, in Peoria, son of Bruce and Eileen (Swadinsky) Polhemus. He married Kathie E. Hooks on March 27, 1965, in Borger, Texas. She survives.
Ron is also survived by his two children, Barbara (Troy) Clayton of Mapleton and Steve (Dana) Polhemus of Pekin; four grandchildren, Lexi, Connor and Logan Clayton and Brendan Polhemus; brother-in-law, Dean Hooks of Amarillo, TX; and sister-in-law, Betty Polhemus of Mapleton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eldon Polhemus.
Ron was a Vietnam veteran who served in the United States Air Force. He worked for Pabst Brewing Company in Peoria Heights for 13 years, until the plant closed. He then went on to work for Butternut Bread Company for over 20 years, retiring in 2004. He was a member of Hanna City United Methodist Church, Hanna City Sportsman's Club, Lancaster Lodge #106 A.F.&A.M. in Glasford and Limestone American Legion Post #979 in Bartonville.
Ron's memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Hanna City United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jeremy D. Lafary will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, also at his church. Military rites will take place at the church. Burial will take place at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or Hanna City United Methodist Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019