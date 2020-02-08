Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Patrick Church.
Washington, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Washington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Alessi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald A. Alessi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald A. Alessi Obituary
Ronald A. Alessi
WASHINGTON - Ronald A. Alessi, 65, of Washington, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, after a long and heroic battle with cancer.
He was the son of Richard and (the late) Barbara Westlake Alessi of Washington, Illinois. Ron attended Saint Patrick's Elementary School and Washington Community High School in Washington.
Throughout his life, Ron loved music and worked tirelessly on his skills as an avid guitarist. During his many years as a long-time resident of Colorado, he enjoyed fishing while surrounded by the beauty of the Rocky Mountains, accompanied by his beloved dog, Jack. In Colorado, he made his living expressing his artistic talents during a long career as a professional tile setter, creating beautiful original tile mosaics for homes in the Aspen area.
In addition to his father, Richard of Washington, Ron is survived by his siblings, Tony (and Lilia) Alessi of Severn, MD, Janet (and Bob) Marrer Alessi of Grass Valley, CA, Cathy (and Joe) Alessi-Hausenbauer of Thousand Oaks, CA, and Steve (and Donna Autrey) Alessi of Delavan, IL; and sister-in-law, Susan Alessi of Colorado Springs, CO. He loved (and was loved by) his nieces and nephews, David (and Sarah) Alessi, Dominick (and Tiffany) and Rachel Alessi, Alyssa and Indy (and Nikki) Cuellar, David and Andrew Marrer and Sarah, Daniel and Thomas Alessi-Hausenbauer; in addition to great-nieces and nephews Carter, Margot, Ainsley, Elijah, Lola, Capri, Sofia and Andres.
Ron was preceded in death by his loving mother, Barbara (Westlake) Alessi of Washington; and brother, Rick Alessi of Colorado Springs, CO.
Ron's rock throughout his long and heroic battle with cancer was his sister-in-law, Donna. The family extends their heart-felt sincere thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Illinois CancerCare and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for their kindness and skilled care in supporting Ron.
A funeral mass for Ron will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Patrick Church in Washington. Father John Steffen will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter or the Center for Prevention of Abuse.
Ron's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -