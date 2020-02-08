|
Ronald A. Alessi
WASHINGTON - Ronald A. Alessi, 65, of Washington, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, after a long and heroic battle with cancer.
He was the son of Richard and (the late) Barbara Westlake Alessi of Washington, Illinois. Ron attended Saint Patrick's Elementary School and Washington Community High School in Washington.
Throughout his life, Ron loved music and worked tirelessly on his skills as an avid guitarist. During his many years as a long-time resident of Colorado, he enjoyed fishing while surrounded by the beauty of the Rocky Mountains, accompanied by his beloved dog, Jack. In Colorado, he made his living expressing his artistic talents during a long career as a professional tile setter, creating beautiful original tile mosaics for homes in the Aspen area.
In addition to his father, Richard of Washington, Ron is survived by his siblings, Tony (and Lilia) Alessi of Severn, MD, Janet (and Bob) Marrer Alessi of Grass Valley, CA, Cathy (and Joe) Alessi-Hausenbauer of Thousand Oaks, CA, and Steve (and Donna Autrey) Alessi of Delavan, IL; and sister-in-law, Susan Alessi of Colorado Springs, CO. He loved (and was loved by) his nieces and nephews, David (and Sarah) Alessi, Dominick (and Tiffany) and Rachel Alessi, Alyssa and Indy (and Nikki) Cuellar, David and Andrew Marrer and Sarah, Daniel and Thomas Alessi-Hausenbauer; in addition to great-nieces and nephews Carter, Margot, Ainsley, Elijah, Lola, Capri, Sofia and Andres.
Ron was preceded in death by his loving mother, Barbara (Westlake) Alessi of Washington; and brother, Rick Alessi of Colorado Springs, CO.
Ron's rock throughout his long and heroic battle with cancer was his sister-in-law, Donna. The family extends their heart-felt sincere thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Illinois CancerCare and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for their kindness and skilled care in supporting Ron.
A funeral mass for Ron will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Patrick Church in Washington. Father John Steffen will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter or the Center for Prevention of Abuse.
Ron's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020