Ronald A. Trimble
Ronald A. Trimble
PEKIN - Ronald A. Trimble, 88, of Pekin, IL., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Ron was born on Aug. 26, 1932, in Normal, IL., to Warren H. and Dorothy (Reece) Trimble. He married Barbara Hargis on Aug. 10, 1958, in Lincoln, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are: his wife, Barb of Pekin; one son, Jeff (Ruth) Trimble of Bloomington, IL; two daughters, Ellen (Michael) Parker of Davenport, IA, and Karen (Cal) Lynn of Jasper, IN; seven grandchildren, Amanda Trimble, Mitchell, Thomas and Joseph Parker, Christopher (Katy) Lynn, Jonathan (Kimberly Thompson) Lynn and Jennifer (James) Pruitt; one sister, Jane (Pierre) Francois of Canton, GA.
Ron graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1950, Bradley University in 1954 and then served in the United States Air Force for two years, including time in Korea. Ron was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the Sertoma Club of Peoria. He was a car salesman for many years, working first at Jim McComb Chevrolet and then at Ray Dennison Chevrolet, retiring in 1997.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin, IL. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. Interment will be in Gaines Cemetery near Mackinaw. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Ron's arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation Greater Illinois Chapter, Attn: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131, or Grace United Methodist Church, 601 N. 4th Street, Pekin, IL, 61554.
In honor of Ron, please go share a dish of ice-cream with your family today!
Ron's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where online.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 8, 2020
Ron was a great neighbor and we shared a lot of memories
Allen Gale
Neighbor
October 8, 2020
I worked with Ron many years at Ray Dennison's. I have truly enjoyed our friendship over the many years. I am very sorry that I will be working out of town and will be unable to attend Ron's funeral service.
Jerry and Yvonne Herbstreith
Coworker
