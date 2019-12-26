|
Ronald Black
PEORIA - Ronald Lee Black, of Peoria, passed away at home surrounded by his family on December 25, 2019 at the age of 79. Born on July 04, 1940 to the late Waldo Briggs Black, and Suzanne Descamps Black, Ronnie attended Manual High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army, and serving two years in Germany. A lifelong Cardinals fan, he worked for Pabst for over twenty years, and retired from International Paper. Ronnie married the former Karon Rae Opper on December 27, 1958, and together they shared over sixty years of love, and dedication to one another. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Debbie Dooley, Mona (Chris) Lockhart, and Brian Black; grandchildren, Adam (Deana) McCormick, Josh Black, and Justina (Taylor) Moulton; great grandchildren, Abby McCormick, and Rylan Black; sister, Sissy Shaffer; uncle, Marceau Descamps, and beloved dog, Bella. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son in law, Tom Dooley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1 PM with visitation from 12 PM until the service time. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019