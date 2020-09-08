Ronald Carter
PEKIN - Ronald Melvin Carter, 75, of Pekin passed away at 11:02 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Timbercreek Rehab & Health Care in Pekin.
Born Aug. 17, 1945, in Peoria to Clifford Harrison and Verna Catherine (Adams) Carter, he married Marla Carole Beebe on Feb. 14, 1968, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Michael "Mike" Carter of Pekin; one daughter, Rhonda (Duane) Head of Washington; three grandsons, Zachary Head and Jared Head, both of Washington, and Chase Frainer of Pekin; three brothers, Donald (Lavonia) Carter of Cairo, Ga., John (Edna) Carter of Normal and Robert Carter of East Peoria; and one sister, Barbara Kelly of Peoria. He also leaves two brothers-in-law, Gary Beebe of East Peoria and Perry (Debbie) Beebe of Creve Coeur.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant brother, Thomas Carter.
Ron was a 1963 graduate of Spalding High School in Peoria.
A United States Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, he served from Dec. 9, 1963 to Dec. 1, 1967. He attained the rank of Sergeant.
Ron worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 35 years, retiring on May 1, 2004, as a machine operator at the Morton Parts Facility. He was a proud member of the United Auto Workers Local 974 Retirees in East Peoria.
Ron enjoyed fishing and golfing. An avid lover of sports, he was a former coach at the Boys and Girls Club in Pekin.
His graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. Military rites will be accorded by the United States Marines and the Tazewell Military Rites Team. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 614 West Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.
