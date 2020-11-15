1/1
Ronald D. Shurts
HENRY - Ronald D. "Ron" Shurts, 81, of Henry passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Ron was born in Princeton, Ill., on May 31, 1939, to the late Ivan and Isla (Owen) Shurts. He graduated from High School in Bradford, Ill., and joined the United States Marine Corps. Ron married Marian Nohitsch on June 28, 1968, in Peoria. She survives.
Ron is also survived by his children, Shelia (Mike) Wallace and Ronald (Tina) Shurts; siblings, Jim Shurts, Sherrill McKeever and Rebecca Taylor; grandchildren, Tori (Adam) Babcock, Miranda (Jeff) Lynn, Kristin (Alex) Miraski, Craig (Tori) Wallace, Dylan Shurts, Matthew Shurts, Alliyah Shurts, Malachi Shurts and Savannah Stohl; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters and his son, Keith Shurts.
Ron was a heavy equipment mechanic, starting his career at Peoria Tractor Company, working there for over 40 years, and retiring from Altorfer-CAT in 2002.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Saint John XXIII in Henry, with Fr. John Mujuni officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Henry Food Pantry, Ryker's Rally or Illinois CancerCare Foundation.
Online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
