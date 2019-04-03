Home

Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Addolorata Villa Chapel
555 McHenry Road
Wheeling, IL
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
Kingswood United Methodist Church
401 W. Dundee Road
Buffalo Grove, IL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:30 PM
Kingswood United Methodist Church
401 W. Dundee Road
Buffalo Grove, IL
Ronald D. Smith Obituary
Ronald D. Smith
EAST PEORIA - Ronald D. Smith, age 84, of Buffalo Grove, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.
He was the super husband of the late Norma Jean Smith nee Smith-Hightower for 53 years; loving father of Stewart (Susan) Smith and Ronora (John) Stryker; cherished grandfather of David Stryker; precious brother of the late Nelson (late Patsy) Smith; dear friend and college roommate of Dale McHenry, who married Norma's sister, Frankie; and uncle of Marcy McHenry, Cheryl (John) Ford, Caren (Jeff) Martin, Robin (Mike) Kruthaupt, Becky (David) McCartney, the late Todd McHenry and Russell Smith.
Ron was a well-liked music teacher and professional musician. To everyone he met, Ron offered the same advice, "Stay Cool Man."
Visitation will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Addolorata Villa Chapel, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling. Memorial visitation will be April 27, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., followed by a 4:30 p.m. Life Celebration Service, at Kingswood United Methodist Church, 401 W. Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove, IL. Interment will be in North Northfield Cemetery in Northbrook, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations to at are appreciated.
For funeral information, call 847-537-6600 or visit www.funerals.pro.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
